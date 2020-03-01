UFC 248 Scorecard

1 – Zhang Weili / Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Two weeks, two ladies in the top spot. And while you may wonder why both Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are here, it’s because for as long as both will fight, their five-round epic last Saturday guarantees that you will never mention one name without the other. Like Ali and Frazier, whose Fight of the Century in 1971 celebrated its 49th anniversary yesterday, Weili and Joanna will forever be linked because they engaged in a bout that showed the world outside our MMA bubble just why we love this sport. High-level technique, drama, grit – it was all on display for 25 minutes that went by like it was five minutes. And just as Dana White and the UFC commentating team pointed it out, the fight was so good that practically no one was scoring it from their seat. We just got to enjoy it, and thank you to both fighters for giving us something we’ll never forget.