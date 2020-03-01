UFC 248 Raises Nearly $73,000 For Three Square Food Bank

One of the campaigns, a 50/50 raffle, generated a total jackpot of $52,280. 50% of the net proceeds – $26,140 – will support the launch of Three Square’s annual “Bag Childhood Hunger” campaign, which raises funds to provide three daily meals for children in need. The program, which begins on April 1 and ends on May 31, will help provide more than 78,000 meals.

“Three Square is super excited to be a partner with UFC for this event,” said Three Square Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michelle Beck. “Three Square has been a longstanding partner of this community and the fight against hunger. The funds raised associated with tonight’s event will help launch our annual Bag Childhood Hunger campaign.”