UFC 248 Raises Nearly $73,000 For Three Square Food Bank
UFC 248 fundraising campaigns will support the launch of Three Square’s annual “Bag Childhood Hunger” campaign, which raises funds to provide three daily meals for children in need.
By Brian Smith
• Mar. 11, 2020
UFC partnered with Three Square Food Bank on two fundraising campaigns around last Saturday’s UFC 248: ADESANYA vs. ROMERO at T-Mobile Arena, which together totaled nearly $73,000.
One of the campaigns, a 50/50 raffle, generated a total jackpot of $52,280.50% of the net proceeds – $26,140 –will support the launch of Three Square’s annual “Bag Childhood Hunger” campaign, which raises funds to provide three daily meals for children in need. The program, which begins on April 1 and ends on May 31, will help provide more than 78,000 meals.
“Three Square is super excited to be a partner with UFC for this event,” said Three Square Food Bank Chief Development Officer Michelle Beck. “Three Square has been a longstanding partner of this community and the fight against hunger. The funds raised associated with tonight’s event will help launch our annual Bag Childhood Hunger campaign.”
The winner of the other 50% of the jackpot, Keon Cargill of Las Vegas, immediately came forward following the co-main event. Cargill, a long-time UFC fan, attended UFC 248 with his father.
“We watch every single UFC event at home, but my dad is in town and this is his first UFC event,” Cargill said. “I’ve bought many raffle tickets at Vegas Golden Knights games, but this is the time I’ve ever won.”
UFC also auctioned off two VIP floor seats in UFC President Dana White’s personal section for UFC 248 via Charity Buzz, with net proceeds also benefitting Three Square. Kevin Turner, of Seattle, Washington, won the online auction with of bid of $20,500.