UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results

ESPN+ Early Prelims, 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT

Emily Whitmire (117.5*) vs Polyana Viana (116)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs Jamall Emmers (145.5)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Whitmire weighed in above the strawweight limit. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse to her opponent.