For Li Jingliang, Home Is Wherever He's Fighting

In 2014, Li Jingliang made his UFC debut in Las Vegas as a relative unknown, decisioning David Michaud at UFC 173.

Two years later, he was back in the “Fight Capital of the World,” knocking out Anton Zafir in the less than three minutes. It was International Fight Week and his profile was growing, but there was still work to be done.

On Saturday, China’s Li faces Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 248, and with a 6-1 record since his last appearance in Vegas, things are a lot different for “The Leech” in terms of notoriety, but the same when it comes to his comfort level in this home away from home.

“I love Las Vegas, this is like the Mecca of MMA,” he said. “Las Vegas if very similar to my hometown in Xinjiang, China, and I think this time the victory belongs to me. I will show the world ‘China Power’ again, and the audience will remember me.”