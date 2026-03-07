UFC 248 Fight Between Zhang Weili And Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

This fight will enter the Hall of Fame as the first women’s bout inducted in UFC history. The UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this summer.

“The fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili at UFC 248 is one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “This fight was incredible. You had two talented savages that wanted the strawweight title more than anything and neither one of them backed down during this fight. I knew this was going to be a badass fight and it absolutely delivered. Congrats to Joanna and Weili on a fight that will always be remembered!”

As the co-main event of UFC 248: ADESANYA vs ROMERO, which took place on March 7, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both athletes entered the Octagon on winning streaks with the strawweight title on the line.

Zhang entered the Octagon as the strawweight champion on a 20-fight winning streak and an impressive 20-1 record (4-0, UFC), recently defeating former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and becoming the first Chinese athlete to capture a UFC title.