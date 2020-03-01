UFC 248 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

It’s not hyperbole to call the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedzejczyk the greatest fight in women’s MMA history and one of the greatest fights in MMA history full-stop. The bout was mixed martial arts at its highest level as both women showed technique, power and toughness for a full 25 minutes.

The pace to start the fight set a high bar that both women kept raising, with each fighter firing combinations inside the pocket regularly. Jedrzejczyk landed the first significant strike by way of a right hand, and she looked like she found her rhythm quickly in the opening frame. Zhang wasn’t without her own success, throwing heavy shots that clearly caught the attention of the former champ.

In the third round, Jedrzejczyk mixed things up and went southpaw, which seemed to swing the momentum her way until the fight moved to the fence with both fighters having their stints of control. Although it seemed like Zhang was slowing down, she shook Jedrzejczyk with a clean right hand to the jaw. Zhang continued to catch Jedrzejczyk’s kicks and fire counters to Jedrzejczyk’s forehead, which started to significantly swell as the fight wore on. As the bout moved into the championship rounds, the crowd showed the athletes their appreciation.