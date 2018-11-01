UFC 247 Press Call Recap

The 31-year-old titleholder, who claimed the vacant flyweight strap with a unanimous decision win at UFC 231 and defended the belt twice last summer, referenced beginning her martial arts journey early in life on multiple occasions, explaining that everything that predated her arrival in the UFC helped prepare her to hit the ground running when she initially stepped into the Octagon.

“I’m not a person who just started (competing) and suddenly received all this talk and doesn’t know how to deal with this,” said Shevchenko, who held multiple kickboxing titles and an 11-1 record prior to making her promotional debut in December 2015. “I was prepared for this mentally and physically since my childhood.”

Though they hail from very different regions, Chookagian’s path to the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world is actually quite similar to that of her opponent on Saturday night. Like Shevchenko, the challenger started doing karate at a very early age and has continued expanding her martial arts repertoire ever since, always with the same focus in mind.

“When I was a kid and did karate, I wanted to be the best person in the class,” began the 31-year-old “Blonde Fighter,” who has earned four wins in five starts since returning to the flyweight division. “When I went to my first tournament, I wanted to be the best person in the tournament. Then I did Golden Gloves and whatever level I was training at or the highest level I could see, I always wanted to be the best.

“When I started MMA, I didn’t even know there were going to be women in the UFC, but I knew I wanted to be the best,” continued Chookagian, who enjoyed an undefeated rise through the regional ranks and carries a 13-2 overall record into this weekend’s co-main event. “It’s been a life-long goal of mine to be the best in the world, and I’m five days away from reaching that goal. It’s not just the hard training I’ve put in for this specific fight camp — this the hard training I’ve put in my whole life training martial arts — and now it’s paying off.”

