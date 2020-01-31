UFC 247 Public Events Schedule

UFC 247: Fan Experience

February 8 at 1-5pm - Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Parking Lot off of LaBranch St. & Polk St.

1pm – 5pm

Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, BODYARMOR and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out the UFC Champion photo activation, UFC Combine, UFC Store and more!

Details:

1pm – 3pm: BodyArmor: Brian Ortega

Modelo: Claudia Gadelha

Toyo Tires: Dustin Poirier

3pm – 5pm: BodyArmor: Curtis Blaydes

Modelo: Brian Ortega

Toyo Tires: Jared Cannonier

Monster Energy: Jessica Rose Clark

*Subject to change