UFC 247 Public Events Schedule

Make sure you know what's happening during fight week in Houston.
Jan. 31, 2020
UFC 247 Athlete Panel
February 5 at 6pm - The Ballroom at Bayou Place

5:00 pm - Participants in panel one

Dominick Reyes – No. 4 UFC light heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian – No. 1 UFC women’s flyweight

Ilir Latifi – No. 12 UFC heavyweight

 

6:45pm - Participants in panel two

Jon Jones – UFC light heavyweight champion

Valentina Shevchenko – UFC women’s flyweight champion

Derrick Lewis – No. 5 UFC heavyweight

Meet & Greet: Alexander Hernandez
February 6 at 12:30-2pm - Hooters @Pearland
Gym Day: Guest Athletes
February 6 at 5:30pm - Renzo Gracie Lake Houston

Participants:

Jorge Masvidal – No. 3 UFC welterweight

Uriah Hall – No. 10 UFC middleweight

Geoff Neal – No. 11 UFC welterweight

Alex Hernandez – No. 15 UFC lightweight

 

Details:

5:30pm:           Open to the public

6pm:                Alex Hernandez workout and scrum

6:20pm:           Uriah Hall & Geoff Neal workout and scrum

6:40pm:           Jorge Masvidal Q&A

Meet & Greet: Jorge Masvidal
February 7 at 6:30-8pm - Hooters @Kirby
UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Weigh-Ins
February 7 at 3:30pm - Toyota Center

Toyota Center

1510 Polk St.

Houston, TX 77002

3:30pm – 5:30pm

Free and open to the public

UFC 247: Fan Experience
February 8 at 1-5pm - Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Parking Lot off of LaBranch St. & Polk St.

1pm – 5pm

Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, BODYARMOR and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out the UFC Champion photo activation, UFC Combine, UFC Store and more!

Details:

1pm – 3pm:                 BodyArmor: Brian Ortega

                                    Modelo: Claudia Gadelha

                                    Toyo Tires: Dustin Poirier

 

3pm – 5pm:                 BodyArmor: Curtis Blaydes

                                    Modelo: Brian Ortega

                                    Toyo Tires: Jared Cannonier

                                    Monster Energy: Jessica Rose Clark

*Subject to change

UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes
February 8 4:30-1am - Toyota Center

Details:

4:30pm:                           Doors to the public

5:30pm:                           UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

7pm:                                ESPN Prelims

9pm:                                UFC 247 live on Pay-Per-View

1am:                                 UFC 247 concludes

Get tickets here: https://www.axs.com/events/389322/ufc-247-tickets?q=ufc&gclsrc=aw.ds&

Order the PPV: Order UFC 247

