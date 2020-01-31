UFC 247 Public Events Schedule

5:00 pm - Participants in panel one
Dominick Reyes – No. 4 UFC light heavyweight
Katlyn Chookagian – No. 1 UFC women’s flyweight
Ilir Latifi – No. 12 UFC heavyweight
6:45pm - Participants in panel two
Jon Jones – UFC light heavyweight champion
Valentina Shevchenko – UFC women’s flyweight champion
Derrick Lewis – No. 5 UFC heavyweight
Participants:
Jorge Masvidal – No. 3 UFC welterweight
Uriah Hall – No. 10 UFC middleweight
Geoff Neal – No. 11 UFC welterweight
Alex Hernandez – No. 15 UFC lightweight
Details:
5:30pm: Open to the public
6pm: Alex Hernandez workout and scrum
6:20pm: Uriah Hall & Geoff Neal workout and scrum
6:40pm: Jorge Masvidal Q&A
Toyota Center
1510 Polk St.
Houston, TX 77002
3:30pm – 5:30pm
Free and open to the public
Toyota Center
Parking Lot off of LaBranch St. & Polk St.
1pm – 5pm
Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, BODYARMOR and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out the UFC Champion photo activation, UFC Combine, UFC Store and more!
Details:
1pm – 3pm: BodyArmor: Brian Ortega
Modelo: Claudia Gadelha
Toyo Tires: Dustin Poirier
3pm – 5pm: BodyArmor: Curtis Blaydes
Modelo: Brian Ortega
Toyo Tires: Jared Cannonier
Monster Energy: Jessica Rose Clark
*Subject to change
Details:
4:30pm: Doors to the public
5:30pm: UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims
7pm: ESPN Prelims
9pm: UFC 247 live on Pay-Per-View
1am: UFC 247 concludes
