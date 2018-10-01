UFC 247 Fight By Fight Preview

Will Jon Jones’ reign over the UFC light heavyweight division continue or will Dominick Reyes be the one to do what innumerable others failed to do before him and unseat the current champion?

Given all the time we spend waxing poetic about the greats to pass through the Octagon, we should relish each opportunity we get to see Jones, invariably one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport, cross that threshold into the UFC cage.

This is another opportunity to see a master at work, while simultaneously being a fight that carries the potential to shock the world. Remember how shocked you were when Matt Serra stunned Georges St-Pierre? Reyes has the talents and self-belief to do something comparable on Saturday night and though many consider it unlikey, how many were giving Serra a chance heading into UFC 69?

And just in case you forgot — that event, like this event, took place at Houston’s Toyota Center.