UFC 247 Bonus Coverage

On Friday afternoon there were doubts that Trevin Giles would be able to perform for his hometown. Giles’ original opponent, Antonio Arroyo, was forced to withdraw and in stepped James Krause. Now, just 24 or so hours later, Giles has a victory and a $50k bonus.

Giles overcame adversity early as Krause tried to lock in a submission for much of the first round. The final two rounds were all Giles, as he landed a flurry of powerful hooks. Krause was able to withstand the blows and result was a third-round war.

Giles was ecstatic to get a win in front of his hometown fans. But it was also important for him to right the ship – after an 11-0 start, Giles had dropped his last two bouts. The win halted Krause’s six-fight win streak – even though it was at middleweight and not at welterweight, where he usually competes.