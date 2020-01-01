UFC 246 Scorecard

2 – Roxanne Modafferi

At UFC 246, Roxanne Modafferi reminded us all of what experience can do in the Octagon, and while the gutsy Maycee Barber still has a bright future in the sport and the potential to reach her goal of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history, it was the night of “The Happy Warrior” in Vegas. A veteran of over 16 years in the pro MMA game, Modafferi was expected by many to be run over by the young gun from Colorado, but on one of the biggest stages of her career, Roxy shut out her foe to produce a victory all fight fans were talking about. And though it was Modafferi’s night, kudos to Barber for battling through what turned out to be a complete ACL tear in her knee, showing once again the toughness that’s almost routine among prizefighters.