UFC 246 Public Events Schedule

Make sure you know what's happening during fight week in Las Vegas.
Jan. 13, 2020
UFC 246 Press Conference
Free and Open to the Public - 3:30 to 6pm

Where:

Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort

4321 West Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Participants:

Dana White – UFC President

Conor McGregor – No. 4 UFC lightweight

Cowboy Cerrone – No. 5 UFC lightweight

Details:

3:30pm:           Media check-in & doors open to the public

5pm:                UFC 246 press conference

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Weigh-Ins
Free and Open to the Public - 2pm to 3:30pm

Where:

Park Theater

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Details:

2 – 2:45pm:     Doors open to the public

3 – 3:30pm:      UFC 246 weigh-ins

With weigh-ins being held at the Park Theater on Friday, we have a little different setup for fans to get access and would like to share with the media and on social.  With a smaller amount of seats available and higher demand than our typical weigh-in, this event will be ticketed.

Beginning at 3:00pm PST on Wednesday, fans will be able to get free tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and this will be mobile tickets only.  Fans can request up to 4 tickets for weigh-ins and you must have a ticket to enter.

We believe these will sell out quickly and please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy

Where:

T-Mobile Arena

3780 South Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89158

2:15 – 10pm

Details:

2:15pm:                           Doors to the public

3:15pm:                           UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

5pm:                                ESPN Prelims

7pm:                                UFC 246 live on Pay-Per-View

