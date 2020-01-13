UFC 246 Public Events Schedule

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Weigh-Ins

Free and Open to the Public - 2pm to 3:30pm

Where:

Park Theater

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Details:

2 – 2:45pm: Doors open to the public

3 – 3:30pm: UFC 246 weigh-ins

With weigh-ins being held at the Park Theater on Friday, we have a little different setup for fans to get access and would like to share with the media and on social. With a smaller amount of seats available and higher demand than our typical weigh-in, this event will be ticketed.

Beginning at 3:00pm PST on Wednesday, fans will be able to get free tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and this will be mobile tickets only. Fans can request up to 4 tickets for weigh-ins and you must have a ticket to enter.

We believe these will sell out quickly and please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.