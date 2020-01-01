UFC 246 Bonus Coverage

Brian Kelleher

In his first bout since December 2018, Brian Kelleher locked up a submission win to spoil the debut of Ode’ Osbourne in the first round.

Realizing Osbourne’s skills on the feet, Kelleher opted for a grappling-based attack and showed off his prowess there, bullying his way to the fence. While Kelleher maintained control, he also had to fend off Osbourne’s strong elbows. Soon enough though, Kelleher scrambled, locked in a tight guillotine and forced Osbourne to tap.