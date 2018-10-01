UFC 246 50/50 Raffle Sets UFC Record

On Saturday, January 18, UFC kicked off its 2020 charitable initiatives with UFC 246: McGREGOR vs. COWBOY, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. More than 19,000 UFC fans representing 39 countries descended on Las Vegas, as the event marked the highly anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, as he faced veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event.
50% of the net proceeds – $54,325 – will benefit UFC’s charitable partner for the event, Opportunity Village, a long-standing Las Vegas charity and Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities. Opportunity Village serves nearly 2,000 individuals annually, providing vocational training, employment, habilitation and other services.
UFC 246 was a huge success that secured numerous records, such as the 4th largest gate in UFC history ($11,089,129.30) and set a new 50/50 raffle record by raising $108,650.
The winner of the other 50% of the jackpot, Kyle Klosowski of Miami, FL, immediately came forward following the event. Klosowski, a long-time UFC fan, attended UFC 246 with a group of friends, and purchased 300 entries on a single $100 ticket.
“This is amazing. We came for McGregor and he won,” Klosowski said. “Then on top of it I won $50,000, and the other half is going to an amazing cause, so not a bad trip.”
“We’re really excited to be here tonight with UFC,” said Daryl Sprague, Major Gifts Officer, Opportunity Village. “We have the chance to tell people about Opportunity Village and share the work that we do for the people in Southern Nevada with disabilities. We’re proud of the partnership we have with UFC.”
During 2019, UFC conducted 11 50/50 raffles that collectively grossed more than $390,000 with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC during Fight Weeks in the United States and Canada.
UFC 246 was UFC’s fifth 50/50 raffle in Las Vegas. UFC 50/50’s in Las Vegas have collectively totaled more than $320,000 with net proceeds benefitting local charities Make-A-Wish, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Catholic Charities, Miracle Flights, and now Opportunity Village.
Keep an eye out for the next UFC 50/50 raffle at UFC 248: ADESANYA vs. ROMERO on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC will be partnering with Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to the residents of Clark, Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties.
