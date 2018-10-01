UFC 246 50/50 Raffle Sets UFC Record

50% of the net proceeds – $54,325 – will benefit UFC’s charitable partner for the event, Opportunity Village, a long-standing Las Vegas charity and Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities. Opportunity Village serves nearly 2,000 individuals annually, providing vocational training, employment, habilitation and other services.

UFC 246 was a huge success that secured numerous records, such as the 4th largest gate in UFC history ($11,089,129.30) and set a new 50/50 raffle record by raising $108,650.

The winner of the other 50% of the jackpot, Kyle Klosowski of Miami, FL, immediately came forward following the event. Klosowski, a long-time UFC fan, attended UFC 246 with a group of friends, and purchased 300 entries on a single $100 ticket.

“This is amazing. We came for McGregor and he won,” Klosowski said. “Then on top of it I won $50,000, and the other half is going to an amazing cause, so not a bad trip.”