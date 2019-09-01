UFC 245: Scorecard

4 – Petr Yan

There may not be a more appropriate nickname for a fighter on the current UFC roster than Petr Yan’s “No Mercy,” and he showed none to UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber last Saturday. Calmly stalking from the start to the end at 43 seconds of the third round, the Russian wrecking machine punished, then finished, Faber with frightening efficiency. Say what you want about Faber being 40, but he was coming off a knockout of Ricky Simon, and seriously, no one has seen him beaten like that since Jose Aldo battered his legs for five rounds in 2010. Yan is going to be a problem for everyone at 135 pounds in 2020.