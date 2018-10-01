UFC 245 Results

Amanda Nunes (49-44, 49-46, 49-45) def Germaine de Randamie by Unanimous Decision

Double champ Amanda Nunes successfully defended her UFC bantamweight title for the fifth time, extending her current winning streak to 10 with a clear-cut unanimous decision over the Netherlands’ Germaine de Randamie.



Scores were 49-44, 49-46 and 49-45 for Nunes, 19-4, who defeated de Randamie in their first fight in 2013. De Randamie falls to 9-4.



Nunes was measured in her attack early on, but it was still an attack, and after landing some hard shots, she dumped de Randamie to the mat, where she attempted a guillotine choke. De Randamie fought her way out of trouble, but in a return to the mat, she was on the receiving end of several more hard shots. With a little over a minute left, Nunes unloaded with both hands and then locked in an arm triangle. De Randamie survived and made it out of the round, but things weren’t looking good for “The Iron Lady.”



De Randamie came out throwing to begin round two, determined to get back into the fight, and she landed well. Nunes halted the rally with a takedown 90 seconds in, but de Randamie was able to stall and get a standup from referee Keith Peterson. Once standing, she landed a head kick followed by knees on the inside. Nunes got another takedown in response, but she was unable to do much with it by the end of the frame.



Nunes brought the fight back to the mat early in the third, and she kept the challenger grounded until there were 20 seconds left and even then, the respite was brief, as de Randamie got taken down once again just before the horn. And while de Randamie did score with a flush upkick, it was not enough to stop the grappling attack of the champion.



Not surprisingly, Nunes put the fight on the deck in the fourth, as she seemingly found her key to victory, but de Randamie wasn’t done yet, as she nearly locked in an armbar that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Nunes powered her way free and back into the top position on the mat, and she kept it there, sending the fight into the fifth round.



Nunes kept it grounded in the final five minutes, leaving de Randamie no openings to implement her striking game and turn things around, and it was no surprise when the final scorecards were read, as “The Lioness” continued to reign supreme.