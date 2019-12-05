UFC 245 Public Events Schedule

Submit your questions on Twitter with the hashtags #AskTheChamps & #AskTheChallengers.
1:00 pm - Participants in panel one:
Colby Covington – No. 2 UFC welterweight
Alexander Volkanovski – No. 1 UFC featherweight
Germaine de Randamie – No. 1 UFC women’s bantamweight
1:30pm - Participants in panel two:
Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion
Max Holloway – UFC featherweight champion
Amanda Nunes – UFC women’s bantamweight & featherweight champion
Doors open to the public at 3pm with the weigh-ins set to begin at 4pm.
