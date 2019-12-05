 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC 245 Public Events Schedule

Find out what's going on during UFC 245 fight week.
Dec. 5, 2019
UFC 245 Athlete Panel
December 11 at 1pm - LEVEL UP (MGM Grand)

Submit your questions on Twitter with the hashtags #AskTheChamps & #AskTheChallengers.

 

1:00 pm - Participants in panel one:

Colby Covington – No. 2 UFC welterweight

Alexander Volkanovski – No. 1 UFC featherweight

Germaine de Randamie – No. 1 UFC women’s bantamweight

 

1:30pm - Participants in panel two:

Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion

Max Holloway – UFC featherweight champion

Amanda Nunes – UFC women’s bantamweight & featherweight champion

UFC 245 Weigh-Ins
December 13 at 3pm - T-Mobile Arena

Doors open to the public at 3pm with the weigh-ins set to begin at 4pm.

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington
December 14 at 2:15pm - T-Mobile Arena

In Vegas? Get your tickets here!

UFC 245: Ready to Rise
