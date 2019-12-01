UFC 245 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Event, 5-Round Welterweight Title Bout:
Kamaru Usman (170) vs Colby Covington (170)
Co-Main Event, 5-Round Featherweight Title Bout:
Max Holloway (145) vs Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)
5-Round Women't Bantamweight Title Fight:
Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs Germaine de Randamie (134.5)
Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Jose Aldo (136)
Petr Yan (135.5) vs Urijah Faber (135.5)
Geoff Neal (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)
Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Irene Aldana (135.5)
Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs Omari Akhmedov (185.5)
Matt Brown (171) vs Ben Saunders (170)
Chase Hooper (144.5) vs Daniel Teymur (145.5)
Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5)
Jessica Eye (131*) vs Viviane Araujo (126)
Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Oskar Piechota (186)
* Eye will be fined 30% of her purse for missing weight