 Skip to main content
Results

UFC 245 Official Weigh-In Results

The Fighters Step On The Scales To Make It Official In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 13, 2019
UFC 245: Weigh-In Recap
UFC 245: Weigh-In Recap
/
ESPN+ Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT

Main Event, 5-Round Welterweight Title Bout: 

Kamaru Usman (170) vs Colby Covington (170)

Co-Main Event, 5-Round Featherweight Title Bout:

Max Holloway (145) vs Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)

5-Round Women't Bantamweight Title Fight: 

Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs Germaine de Randamie (134.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Jose Aldo (136)

Petr Yan (135.5) vs Urijah Faber (135.5)

Order The Main Card Right Here

UFC 245: Holloway vs Volkanovski Preview
UFC 245: Holloway vs Volkanovski Preview
/
ESPN2 Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT

Geoff Neal (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Irene Aldana (135.5)

MORE UFC 245: EmbeddedUsman vs Covington Preview | GDR's Full Circle | Mike Perry Interview | Ian Heinisch

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs Omari Akhmedov (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) vs Ben Saunders (170)

UFC 245: Nunes vs de Randamie Preview
UFC 245: Nunes vs de Randamie Preview
/
ESPN+ Early Prelims, 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Jessica Eye (131*) vs Viviane Araujo (126)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Oskar Piechota (186)

Watch These Special Early Bouts With Your ESPN+ Subscription

 

* Eye will be fined 30% of her purse for missing weight

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
pay per view
ESPN+
Las Vegas

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More