UFC 245 Fight By Fight

KAMARU USMAN VS. COLBY COVINGTON

After a couple years of following similar trajectories and facing the same opponents, these two rivals will finally meet in the Octagon to decide who the best welterweight in the world is once and for all.

Usman enters with a 10-0 record in the UFC and 14 consecutive victories overall. Last time out, he claimed championship gold by completely dismantling Tyron Woodley, dragging “The Chosen One” to the canvas and suffocating him with the kind of relentless pressure and pace few can withstand and even fewer can match.

But Covington has thus far been one of those few, showing a similarly bottomless gas tank while racking up seven consecutive victories of his own, including back-to-back defeats of Rafael Dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler. The American Top Team representative’s brash, polarizing trash talk has helped increase his profile, but make no mistake about it: Covington is an exceptional talent and this should be a tremendous fight.

Given the similarities in styles and approach, it’s going to be really interesting to see which one of these two welterweight standouts ends up taking the lead and dictating the terms of engagement. With 25 minutes to work, there could very well be several shifts in momentum, and though it doesn’t necessarily profile as a rock’em sock’em, back-and-forth brawl, the bad blood between these two could cause one or both to stray from their usual strategies and take a few more risks in hopes of finishing the other and leaving no room to question their dominance.