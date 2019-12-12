UFC 245 Embedded: All Episodes

Before the UFC's final Pay-Per-View of 2019, go behind the scenes with the fighters of UFC 245, as three champions and challengers prepare for the Octagon.
On Episode 1 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman goes from “scruffy” to polished at home and then hits the gym for more finishing touches. Rival Colby Covington arrives in Las Vegas and dedicates his upcoming success to a famous family. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski makes the long trip from New Zealand with teammate and UFC 245 flyweight Kai Kara France. Featherweight champion Max Holloway works out and horses around with his team at UFC Performance Institute.
On Episode 2 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Colby Covington enjoys the familiar faces and fond memories at a Las Vegas wrestling tournament. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski cruises through his workout but struggles with a hotel mini-fridge. Featherweight king Max Holloway leads his team on a hike at Red Rock Canyon and demonstrates his questionable tracking skills. Double champ Amanda Nunes does media hits and sightsees in LA.
On Episode 3 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has harsh words for both modern art and his opponent, Colby Covington, who experiences Vegas with a mall massage. Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski and champion Max Holloway cross paths at fight week checkin. Double champ Amanda Nunes and fiancé Nina Ansaroff get festive for a holiday photo.
On Episode 4 of UFC 245 Embedded, UFC Performance Institute hosts a series of athletes getting ready for Saturday: featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski, bantamweight Marlon Moraes and welterweight title challenger Colby Covington. “The Great,” “Chaos” and bantamweight Germaine de Randamie answer fan questions at a UFC 245 athlete panel, followed by the event’s three beltholders: welterweight Kamaru Usman, featherweight Max Holloway and double champ Amanda Nunes.