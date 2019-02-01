UFC 245 Bonus Coverage

Around the Card

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes’ latest title defense may not have been the prettiest or easiest of her career, but it put her grit and cardio on display for a full 25-minute domination of Germaine de Randamie.

The first round was vintage Nunes, and her ground and pound was so brutal the fight might have been called without raising many eyebrows.

For her part, GDR lived up to her "Iron Lady" nickname, absorbing everything the champion had to throw at her, both on the feet and on the ground. But despite a strong second round, and a near submission in the fourth, Nunes’ smothering grappling was the story of the fight. Keeping her opponent flat on her back for the majority of the tilt, the effort was more than enough to continue her reign as the G.O.A.T. of women’s MMA.