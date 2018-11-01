UFC 244's Big Winners

1) Jorge Masvidal

The finish may not have been what Jorge Masvidal was expecting, but the performance he put on against Nate Diaz had to be satisfying for a fighter who has more than paid his dues to get to this point. And often, when someone like Masvidal has scratched and clawed his way here, he doesn't want to leave, and with three defining efforts in an row, it looks like "Gamebred" may just get a shot at adding welterweight gold to his new BMF belt in 2020.