UFC 245 Press Conference - Friday At Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden

5pm ET

Prior to the UFC® 244: MASVIDAL vs. DIAZ ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC will host a press conference with all six athletes on Friday, November 1 at 5 p.m. ET at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

DANA WHITE, UFC president

KAMARU USMAN, UFC welterweight champion

COLBY COVINGTON, No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight contender

MAX HOLLOWAY, UFC featherweight champion

ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI, No. 1 ranked UFC featherweight contender

AMANDA NUNES, UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion

GERMAINE DE RANDAMIE, No. 1 ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender