UFC 244: Fight by Fight Preview

JORGE MASVIDAL VS. NATE DIAZ

This is one of those fights nobody knew they were dying to see until Diaz stood in the center of the Octagon, praising Masvidal’s recent efforts and suggesting the two should share the cage. When the camera cut to “Gamebred,” standing in the audience with his hands behind his back in what is now his signature pose, everyone went nuts and the alarm bells went off.

And thus, the battle for the BMF title was made.

Diaz has always been a real one — a beloved fan favorite who values fighting a particular way more than results and refuses to compromise his beliefs for anything; that’s why it took three years to get him back in the Octagon following his two-fight series with Conor McGregor. But after piecing up Anthony Pettis in August, the younger half of the Diaz brothers dropped his Masvidal callout on the world and showed he’s ready to hustle right back into the thick of things with another sublime matchup that has captivated the audience the way few bouts could.

As for Masvidal, he’s always been a real one, too — it just took folks a little longer to really start paying attention and recognizing everything that is amazing about the Miami-born former street fighter. Yes, the man who introduced “super necessary” and “three piece and a soda” into the MMA lexicon has certainly opened up more in the last year, but from a swagger and performance standpoint, the soon-to-be 35-year-old veteran has always been ultra-skilled and ultra-suave.

What made this fight so appealing as soon as it was spoken into existence is that you know exactly what you’re going to get when these two step inside the Octagon at UFC 244: a good old fashioned scrap between two tough-as-nails talents who represent the no rules, handle your business roots of this sport.

There is no way this isn’t awesome.