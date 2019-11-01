UFC 244 Embedded: All episodes

On Episode 5 of UFC 244 Embedded, fans from around the world mob Nate Diaz on the streets of New York. Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum’s energy stays high as he starts to sweat off the extra pounds. Opponents face off at Ultimate Media Day: light heavyweight title hopefuls Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker; welterweights Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque; Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Gastelum poses solo, and later in the day his opponent Darren Till arrives in the States after an unexpected delay in London. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.