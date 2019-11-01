UFC 244 Embedded: All episodes

Before UFC's 500th event on November 2nd live from Madison Square Garden, go behind the scenes with the fighters of UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz as they prepare to fight for the BMF title.
On Episode 1 of UFC 244 Embedded, middleweight Kelvin Gastelum wraps up training camp for his fight against Darren Till with sparring and a family meal. Headlining welterweight Jorge Masvidal travels via private plane alongside his father, coach Mike Brown, and UFC 244 heavyweight Andrei Arlovski. Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker reports for duty, eager to take on Ultimate Fighter winner Corey Anderson. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 2 of UFC 244 Embedded, a high-energy Kelvin Gastelum lands in New York City. Light heavyweight Johnny Walker ventures into Times Square in search of a haircut. Welterweight Jorge Masvidal impersonates a pop star and greets fans before joining his team, including heavyweight Andrei Arlovski, for a suit fitting. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 3 of UFC 244 Embedded, middleweight Kelvin Gastelum takes a call from lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Light heavyweight opponents Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker check in for fight week, as does honorary New Yorker Stephen Thompson. Welterweight Jorge Masvidal makes the rounds at ESPN, and inimitable headliner Nate Diaz opens up about hat position and childhood banana vandalism. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 4 of UFC 244 Embedded, welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy Thompson” trains with his coach and father; middleweight Kelvin Gastelum trains at the facility belonging to Renzo Gracie, whose grandfather created BJJ. Fans rally behind both coasts at the open workouts, where headliners Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz entertain with words. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 5 of UFC 244 Embedded, fans from around the world mob Nate Diaz on the streets of New York. Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum’s energy stays high as he starts to sweat off the extra pounds. Opponents face off at Ultimate Media Day: light heavyweight title hopefuls Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker; welterweights Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque; Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Gastelum poses solo, and later in the day his opponent Darren Till arrives in the States after an unexpected delay in London. UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC's 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.