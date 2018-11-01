UFC 244 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Stephen Thompson vs Vicente Luque

“Wonderboy” returned to form in the face of the fast-rising Vicente Luque, who gave Thompson all that he could handle. In the first round, it looked like Luque was going to find a finish as he rocked Thompson a couple of times with short hooks. However, Thompson found his distance, led the dance and struck Luque more than a few times on the button. The former-title-challenger seemed like he was close to a finish, but it did not come to fruition as “The Silent Assassin ” showed he could take a few shots and keep coming. The loss is just a bump in the road for Luque, who came in on a 6-fight winning streak, but for Thompson, it was much-needed. It was Thompson’s first win in nearly two years, coincidentally his last one also coming in Madison Square Garden.