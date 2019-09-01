UFC 243: The Scorecard

1 – Jared Cannonier

MMA is full of stories you have to see for yourself to believe. Jared Cannonier has one of those stories. A former heavyweight and light heavyweight, Cannonier is now a top ten and rising contender at 185 pounds, and he’s looking better than he ever has in the process. That’s just unheard of to drop two weight classes and then be putting on your best performances, and when I spoke to Cannonier before Saturday’s win over Jack Hermansson, he said (and I’m paraphrasing), we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. I believe him. Three middleweight fights over tough opposition (Hermansson, David Branch, Anderson Silva) and three knockout wins? I can’t wait to turn the page and see what happens next in this story.