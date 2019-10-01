UFC 243 Public Events Schedule

UFC 243 Fan Experience - Saturday at Marvel Stadium

8am-2pm AEST

UFC Fan Experience unites the world’s greatest fans with their favorite UFC athletes. Fans will be able to take part in a fully interactive experience with UFC meet-and-greets and fan favorite activities; including UFC Legacy Championship Belt, UFC Striking Challenge presented by eToro, UFC Reaction Challenge and more! Plus, you can pick up your official UFC fan gear at the UFC Store. FREE and OPEN to the public. Follow @UFC_AUSNZ and @UFC across social media for confirmed athlete appearances.