UFC 243 Public Events Schedule

Make Sure You Know What's Going Down In Melbourne With Our UFC 243 Public Events Schedule
Oct. 1, 2019
UFC 243 Open Workouts - Thursday at Federation Square
5pm-7pm AEST

Participants:

Jon Anik – UFC Commentator

Robert Whittaker – UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya – UFC interim middleweight champion

Al Iaquinta – No. 6 UFC lightweight

Dan Hooker – No. 15 UFC lightweight

Tai Tuivasa – No. 13 UFC heavyweight

UFC 243 Fan Experience - Saturday at Marvel Stadium
8am-2pm AEST

UFC Fan Experience unites the world’s greatest fans with their favorite UFC athletes. Fans will be able to take part in a fully interactive experience with UFC meet-and-greets and fan favorite activities; including UFC Legacy Championship Belt, UFC Striking Challenge presented by eToro, UFC Reaction Challenge and more! Plus, you can pick up your official UFC fan gear at the UFC Store. FREE and OPEN to the public. Follow @UFC_AUSNZ and @UFC across social media for confirmed athlete appearances.  

UFC 243 Weigh-Ins - Saturday at Marvel Stadium
9am-11am AEST

Head over to Marvel Stadium to see the fighters of UFC 243 weigh-in!

UFC 243 Fan Experience - Sunday at Marvel Stadium
8am-2pm AEST

UFC Fan Experience unites the world’s greatest fans with their favorite UFC athletes. Fans will be able to take part in a fully interactive experience with UFC meet-and-greets and fan favorite activities; including UFC Legacy Championship Belt, UFC Striking Challenge presented by eToro, UFC Reaction Challenge and more! Plus, you can pick up your official UFC fan gear at the UFC Store. FREE and OPEN to the public. Follow @UFC_AUSNZ and @UFC across social media for confirmed athlete appearances.  

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya - Sunday at Marvel Stadium
8:30am-4pm AEST

Doors open to the public at 8:30am AEST

First fight will begin at 9:30am AEST

Make sure you get your tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/806762

