UFC 243 Embedded: All Episodes

On Episode 3 of UFC 243 Embedded, interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets NBA legend Paul Pierce, gets his own championship ring, and trains alongside lightweight teammates Dan Hooker and Brad Riddell, who are also on the fight card. Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa drops weight and sharpens skills in the gym. At fighter check-in, lightweight Al Iaquinta makes plans for Hawaii with welterweight Maki Pitolo, bantamweight Khalid Taha pays respects to divisional king Henry Cejudo, welterweight Dhiego Lima gets food delivered, and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker keeps it understated as he braces for “the biggest fight ever.”