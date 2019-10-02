UFC 243 Embedded: All Episodes

Fight week is underway in Melbourne, and if you've missed any of the behind-the-scenes action, we've got every episode of UFC 243 Embedded released (so far) collected right here for you.
On Episode 1 of UFC 243 Embedded, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker enjoys the calm before the storm, playing video games and wrangling his kids for a family photo shoot. Lightweight Al Iaquinta acclimates to Australia in the gym. Interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and lightweight Dan Hooker are greeted in Melbourne with a traditional haka.
On Episode 2 of UFC 243 Embedded, lightweight Al Iaquinta enjoys the benefits of dining out Down Under. Interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fortifies his immune system with floor blueberries, as opponent and divisional king Robert Whittaker arrives in Melbourne with his wife. New Zealand's Dan Hooker explains the business behind his callout of "Raging Al" and does an interview at Marvel Stadium
On Episode 3 of UFC 243 Embedded, interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets NBA legend Paul Pierce, gets his own championship ring, and trains alongside lightweight teammates Dan Hooker and Brad Riddell, who are also on the fight card. Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa drops weight and sharpens skills in the gym. At fighter check-in, lightweight Al Iaquinta makes plans for Hawaii with welterweight Maki Pitolo, bantamweight Khalid Taha pays respects to divisional king Henry Cejudo, welterweight Dhiego Lima gets food delivered, and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker keeps it understated as he braces for “the biggest fight ever.”
On Episode 4 of UFC 243 Embedded, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker daydreams about sweets on his way to a photo shoot at Marvel Stadium. UFC 243 athletes and teammates Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Brad Riddell continue to train together. Interim middleweight champion Adesanya drives a luxury car to meet with fans and a street artist. Lightweight Al Iaquinta is joined by his legendary coaches Matt Serra and Ray Longo.