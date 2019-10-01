UFC 243 Bonus Coverage

Anyone looking to dismiss his meteoric rise as a fluke is singing a different tune after his performance at Marvel Stadium this weekend. Robert Whittaker was as aggressive and crisp as we’ve ever witnessed, but Adesanya was able to carefully select his killshot in the middle of the onslaught, and the audience audibly gasped as a heavy left hand ended the nine-fight win streak and championship reign of Bobby Knuckles.

“He threw everything we expected,” Adesanya said. “We had everything planned for plan A to Z…He caught me with a nice one, but I returned… I’m tough and smart. At the end of the day, my team and I were smart.”