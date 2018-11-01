UFC 242 Scorecard

1 – Khabib Nurmagomedov

One of the deadliest weapons in the history of the NFL was the famed sweep employed by the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s. Everyone knew it was coming, but defenses still couldn’t stop it. Khabib Nurmagomedov is the MMA version of the Packers’ sweep. Every opponent knows he’s going to try to latch on and implement his smothering ground attack, but 28 opponents have been unable to stop him. It’s pretty remarkable to watch, and perhaps the only current contender with the skill set to hold off “The Eagle” is the next man in line for a shot at the lightweight belt – Tony Ferguson. And yes, MMA Gods, you are giving us Diaz vs Masvidal at MSG in November, but would it be too much to ask for Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson, too?