UFC 242 PRESS CONFERENCE RECAP

While some press events can get heated as the bad blood and trash talk overwhelms the moment, Wednesday’s affair was relaxed and measured, as neither man was interested in running down the other or trying to ignite a feud that doesn’t exist, not because they can’t, but because it’s unnecessary as the main event of the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi is already a massive fight that will send shockwaves throughout the lightweight division and beyond.

“I’ve said it before,” began Poirier, pointing to the UFC championship belt positioned in front of him, “this here is a piece of the world title and that over there (points to Khabib’s belt) is the world title, and I just want to do the most in training camp and in my life to be ready for that moment.

“It’s been a long road — a lot of ups and downs — but now we’re at the pinnacle, headlining a show in Abu Dhabi against an undefeated guy. I’m excited for the opportunity to show the world what I’m capable of and I want to represent myself and the work that I’ve put into this sport on September 7.”

Where Poirier has been gunning for this opportunity since returning to the lightweight division four years ago, Nurmagomedov admitted that it has taken a little more for him to get up for this matchup.