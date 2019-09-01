UFC 242 Official Weigh-In Results

Watch Poirier and Khabib Unify The Lightweight Belt at UFC 242
Main Event Lightweight Title Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs Dustin Poirier (155)
Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza (155.5) vs Paul Felder (155)
Islam Makhachev (155) vs Davi Ramos (156)
Curis Blaydes (251) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (257)
Mairbek Taisumov (156) vs Diego Ferreira (156)
Joanne Calderwood (126) vs Andrea Lee (126)
Zubaira Tukhugov (146) vs Lerone Murphy (146)
Liana Jojua (134.5) vs *Sarah Moras (138)
Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Teemu Packalen (156)
Belal Muhammad (170) vs Takashi Sato (171)
Nordine Taleb (170) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)
Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Zak Cummings (185.5)
Don Madge (155) vs Fares Ziam (155)
Sarah Moras weighed in over the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don’t miss the epic Champ vs Champ live battle. Find your start time here.
