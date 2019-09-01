 Skip to main content
UFC 242 Official Weigh-In Results

The Stars Of Saturday's ESPN+ Abu Dhabi Event Have Stepped On The Scales
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 6, 2019

Watch Poirier and Khabib Unify The Lightweight Belt at UFC 242

ESPN+ Main Card, 2pm/11am ETPT

Main Event Lightweight Title Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs Dustin Poirier (155)

Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza (155.5) vs Paul Felder (155)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs Davi Ramos (156)

Curis Blaydes (251) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (257)

Mairbek Taisumov (156) vs Diego Ferreira (156)

FX Prelims, 12pm/9am ETPT

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs Andrea Lee (126)

Zubaira Tukhugov (146) vs Lerone Murphy (146)

Liana Jojua (134.5) vs *Sarah Moras (138)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Teemu Packalen (156)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 10am/7am ETPT

Belal Muhammad (170) vs Takashi Sato (171)

Nordine Taleb (170) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Zak Cummings (185.5)

Don Madge (155) vs Fares Ziam (155)

Sarah Moras weighed in over the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of  purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don’t miss the epic Champ vs Champ live battle. Find your start time here.

