UFC 242 Official Weigh-In Results

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 10am/7am ETPT

Belal Muhammad (170) vs Takashi Sato (171)

Nordine Taleb (170) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Zak Cummings (185.5)

Don Madge (155) vs Fares Ziam (155)

Sarah Moras weighed in over the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

