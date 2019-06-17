UFC 242 Hotel And Ticket Packages Available

Warm up for UFC 242 on Saturday, 7 September, with Abu Dhabi’s newest, week-long mega event and take part in an inclusive series of engaging martial arts and health-focused events for the whole community.
See how the industry is evolving at the all-new Abu Dhabi Muscle & Fitness Expo; get up-close to your heroes at open workouts, weigh-ins, autograph-signing and meet-and-greet sessions with star UFC fighters; dive inside the minds of champions at the UFC Fan Expo; celebrate at pool parties and social events; explore authentic UAE cultural experiences; and sing your heart out at A-List concerts by international artists.