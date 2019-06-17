UFC 242 Hotel And Ticket Packages Available

Abu Dhabi’s UFC journey and undisputed passion for all-things combat sports is moving up to heavyweight!

The UAE capital is celebrating the diversity of fighting styles, stars and lifestyles from across the mixed martial arts world with Abu Dhabi Showdown Week from 1-7 September, 2019!

Warm up for UFC 242 on Saturday, 7 September, with Abu Dhabi’s newest, week-long mega event and take part in an inclusive series of engaging martial arts and health-focused events for the whole community.

See how the industry is evolving at the all-new Abu Dhabi Muscle & Fitness Expo; get up-close to your heroes at open workouts, weigh-ins, autograph-signing and meet-and-greet sessions with star UFC fighters; dive inside the minds of champions at the UFC Fan Expo; celebrate at pool parties and social events; explore authentic UAE cultural experiences; and sing your heart out at A-List concerts by international artists.

Click here to view the packages!