UFC 242: Fight by Fight

Arguably the most highly anticipated bout of the year, Saturday’s main event in Abu Dhabi will see Nurmagomedov and Poirier clash in a battle to determine the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

The 30-year-old Poirier has been on fire as of late, entering on a four-fight winning streak built on victories over current and former champions that has showcased his poise, precision and power. He’s morphed from being an emotional fighter who came up short when it counted most into a battle-tested tactician who thrives in the heat of battle, maintaining a cool head and marksman-like accuracy.

And then there is Nurmagomedov, the undefeated juggernaut who has turned back 27 consecutive opponents during the course of his career while making good on the in-fight forecasting of his championship future he made to Michael Johnson while grinding him into defeat. The smothering grappler dismantled Conor McGregor in his last outing and continues to make strides with his striking, becoming even more dangerous with each appearance.

Although the UFC lightweight title hangs in the balance, this one is also about legacy, as Poirier looks to shock the world and continue his incredible run of success by becoming the first to defeat Nurmagomedov, while the unbeaten superstar from Dagestan aims to maintain his unblemished record and position himself for something even bigger next time out.