UFC 242 Embedded: All Episodes

Fight week is underway in Abu Dhabi, and if you've missed any of the behind-the-scenes action, we've got every episode of UFC 242 Embedded released (so far) collected right here for you.
On Episode 1 of UFC 242 Embedded, interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier gets a hero’s welcome and a billionaire’s ride when he lands in Abu Dhabi. Co-main event stars Edson Barboza and Paul Felder arrive, excited for their upcoming rematch. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov trains, surrounded by an expanded team that includes his father and lifelong coach.
On Episode 2 of UFC 242 Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s California-based coach Javier Mendez arrives and joins forces with Khabib’s father. Lightweight Paul Felder trains alongside UFC 242 welterweight Belal Muhammad, UFC athlete Jared Gordon, and a live cobra. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier adds Louisiana spice to his fight week food. After a training session, lightweight Edson Barboza has a friendly run-in with Felder, his past and future opponent.
MORE UFC 242: UFC 242 Broadcast Schedule |Khabib Talks Being Undefeated | Khabib ESPN Interview | Free Fight - Poirier vs Alvarez 2 | Poirier’s Pride | Khabib Training Gallery | Free Fight: Khabib vs Johnson
On Episode 3 of UFC 242 Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov joins teammates and UFC 242 athletes Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov to train under their coaches from two countries. Lightweight Paul Felder enjoys his time with perfect abs, as opponent Edson Barboza does interviews ahead of their rematch. Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier chats with a fellow Louisianan, UFC 242 flyweight Andrea Lee.
On Episode 4 of UFC 242 Embedded, lightweight Paul Felder hits the gym to keep his tools sharp for his chosen profession of doing pow-pow. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets laser-focused on his opponent, interim champ Dustin Poirier. Felder, his opponent Edson Barboza and Poirier all entertain fans at Yas Mall open workouts, but the real cheers come when Nurmagomedov takes the stage.