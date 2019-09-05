UFC 242 Embedded: All Episodes

On Episode 4 of UFC 242 Embedded, lightweight Paul Felder hits the gym to keep his tools sharp for his chosen profession of doing pow-pow. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets laser-focused on his opponent, interim champ Dustin Poirier. Felder, his opponent Edson Barboza and Poirier all entertain fans at Yas Mall open workouts, but the real cheers come when Nurmagomedov takes the stage.