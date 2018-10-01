UFC 242: Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Even the greatest of the great suffer defeat. Bill Belichick has lost Super Bowls. Serena Williams has lost major tournaments. LeBron James’ losses in NBA Finals somehow paint a broader picture of his greatness.

It’s okay to start wondering if Khabib will ever suffer a defeat.

In an event curated to celebrate his singular achievements in the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov rose to the occasion and dispatched yet another elite lightweight as if it were a foregone conclusion. Dustin Poirier battled as doggedly as we’ve come to expect, and came whisper-close to doing what no man has been able to do thus far, but Nurmagomedov is undefeated for a reason.