UFC 241 Public Events Schedule For Anaheim

UFC Fan? In The Anaheim Area? Come See Us At These Public Events This Week
Aug. 12, 2019

Here's All The Details For The Events Happening Around Anaheim Ahead Of Saturday's Big Event

UFC 241: Open Workouts
Wednesday, August 14

Free and open to the public

Honda Center – Arena Floor
2695 E Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92802
2:30 – 5pm PT

Details:
2:30pm: Doors open to the public
3:30pm: Daniel Cormier workout
3:50pm: Anthony Pettis workout
4:10pm: Stipe Miocic workout
4:30pm: Nate Diaz workout

UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 - A Historic Rematch
UFC 241: Weigh-ins
Friday, August 16

Free and open to the public

Anaheim Convention Center & Arena
800 W Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92802
1 – 2:30pm  PT

Details:
1 – 1:45pm: Doors open to the public
2 – 2:30pm: UFC 241 weigh-ins

UFC 241: Fan Experience

Honda Center – Parking Lot 2
12 – 4pm PT

UFC Fan Experience unites the world’s greatest fans with their favorite UFC athletes, legends and talent. Fans will be able to take part in an easily-accessible and fully interactive experience. UFC meet-and-greets will be presented by Modelo, Monster Energy, Toyo Tires, Trifecta and Motel 6. Plus, you can pick up your official UFC fan gear at the UFC Store. This event is FREE and OPEN to the public!

