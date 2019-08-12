UFC 241 Public Events Schedule For Anaheim

Anaheim Convention Center & Arena
800 W Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92802
1 – 2:30pm PT
Details:
1 – 1:45pm: Doors open to the public 2 – 2:30pm: UFC 241 weigh-ins
UFC 241: Fan Experience
Honda Center – Parking Lot 2
12 – 4pm PT
UFC Fan Experience unites the world’s greatest fans with their favorite UFC athletes, legends and talent. Fans will be able to take part in an easily-accessible and fully interactive experience. UFC meet-and-greets will be presented by Modelo, Monster Energy, Toyo Tires, Trifecta and Motel 6. Plus, you can pick up your official UFC fan gear at the UFC Store. This event is FREE and OPEN to the public!