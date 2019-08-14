UFC 241 Embedded: All Episodes

On Episode 4 of UFC 241 Embedded, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier keeps his cool by surrounding himself with his team, even as he shakes the impressively strong hand of his opponent, Stipe Miocic. Former champion Anthony Pettis feels physically primed as he aims to take his emotions out of his upcoming welterweight bout with Nate Diaz. UFC 241 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title rematch taking place Saturday, August 17th on Pay-Per-View.