UFC 241 Embedded: All Episodes

Fight week is underway in Anaheim, and if you've missed any of the behind-the-scenes action, we've got every episode of UFC 241 Embedded released (so far) collected right here for you.
On Episode 1 of UFC 241 Embedded, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier works out al fresco and underwater. Former champion Stipe Miocic reflects on the year of rest, reinvention and fatherhood he’s enjoyed since his last bout against Cormier. Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, now a top-10 welterweight, readies his knockout skills for Saturday’s bout against Nate Diaz. UFC 241 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title rematch taking place Saturday, August 17th on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 2 of UFC 241 Embedded, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier cooks for his kids, then previews an upcoming title fight via video game. Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic visits a flea market and struggles to master the concept of haggling. Welterweight Anthony Pettis gets out of the gym and goes fishing with his team; as opponent Nate Diaz turns a beach home into a dojo. UFC 241 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title rematch taking place Saturday, August 17th on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 3 of UFC 241 Embedded, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Cleveland training camp. Current titleholder Daniel Cormier hits Hollywood, with stops at Extra TV and TMZ. In Milwaukee, Anthony Pettis gets in an extra workout, his energy buoyed by his new weight class. Opponent Nate Diaz surrounds himself with his team for a dip in the ocean. UFC 241 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title rematch taking place Saturday, August 17th on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 4 of UFC 241 Embedded, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier keeps his cool by surrounding himself with his team, even as he shakes the impressively strong hand of his opponent, Stipe Miocic. Former champion Anthony Pettis feels physically primed as he aims to take his emotions out of his upcoming welterweight bout with Nate Diaz. UFC 241 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title rematch taking place Saturday, August 17th on Pay-Per-View.