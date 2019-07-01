UFC 240: The Scorecard

1 – Max Holloway

The king. What more can be said about someone who is not just a great fighter, but perhaps an even better ambassador for the sport? Max Holloway did it again on Saturday, proving that he doesn’t have to get into a firefight to be successful. His UFC 240 win over Frankie Edgar may have been his most disciplined effort to date, and while the fight was closer than two judges had it, there was no question who the winner was at the end of five rounds. And while he will get another tough push from number one contender Alexander Volkanovski when they meet, I have to point out that “Blessed” is still only 27 years old, so there is the possibility that we haven’t seen the best of him yet.