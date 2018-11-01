UFC 240: Results

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims 7pm/4pm ETPT

Erik Koch (30-27, 29-28 x 2) def Kyle Stewart by Unanimous Decision

Former featherweight and lightweight Erik Koch made a successful debut at 170 pounds, as he won a three-round unanimous decision over Kyle Stewart in the opener.

Koch got off to a strong start with this striking in the opening round, but ultimately the bout settled into a pattern of clinch work against the fence, with Stewart holding his own but unable to put together any significant offense on a consistent basis. Meanwhile, it was Koch staying a step ahead wherever the bout traveled, whether on the feet, in the clinch or on the mat, allowing him to leave the Octagon with the win via scores of 30-27 and 29-28 twice.

Koch moves to 16-6 with the win. Stewart falls to 11-3.