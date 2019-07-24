 Skip to main content
Events

UFC 240 Public Events Schedule For Edmonton

UFC Fan? In The Edmonton Area? Come See Us At These Public Events This Week
Jul. 24, 2019

Here's All The Details For The Events Happening Around Edmonton Ahead Of Saturday's Big Event

UFC® 240: Open Workouts
Wednesday, July 24

In Edmonton? Limited Tickets Still Available For Saturday’s Big Event

Free and open to the public.

The Starlite Room
10030 102 Street NW
Edmonton, AB T5J 0V6
5:30pm – 7:30pm
 
Details:
5:30pm: Doors open to the public
6pm: Felicia Spencer workout
6:20pm: Frankie Edgar workout
6:40pm: Cris Cyborg workout
7pm: Max Holloway workout

UFC 240 Countdown: Full Episode
UFC 240 Countdown: Full Episode
/

MORE UFC 240: Why Holloway v Edgar Will Be A Banger | Inside The Octagon | Free Fight: Edgar vs Mendes | Free Fight: Holloway vs Pettis | On The Rise | Countdown | Order UFC 240

UFC® 240: Weigh-Ins
Friday, July 26

Free and open to the public.

Rogers Place
10214 104 Ave. Northwest 
Edmonton, AB, T5J 2X6
3:15pm – 4:30pm

Details:
3:15 – 3:45pm: Doors open to the public
4 – 4:30pm: UFC 240 weigh-ins

Tags
UFC 240

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More