Events

UFC 240: Official Weigh-in Results

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
Jul. 26, 2019

The fighters of UFC 240 stepped on the scales to make it official before Saturday. Here are the results.

PPV Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT

Main Event Featherweight Title Bout: Max Holloway (145) vs Frankie Edgar (145)

Co-main Event: Cris Cyborg (146) vs Felicia Spencer (145)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

ESPN Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT

Alexis Davis (125) vs Viviane Araujo (125)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs Yoshinori Horie (145)

Gavin Tucker (145) vs Seungwoo Choi (145)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT

Gillian Robertson (125) vs Sarah Frota (125)

Erik Koch (170.5) vs Kyle Stewart (170.5)

*Alex Volkanovski (144.5)

