UFC 240: Official Weigh-in Results

The fighters of UFC 240 stepped on the scales to make it official before Saturday. Here are the results.
Main Event Featherweight Title Bout: Max Holloway (145) vs Frankie Edgar (145)
Co-main Event: Cris Cyborg (146) vs Felicia Spencer (145)
Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Niko Price (169)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs Arman Tsarukyan (155)
Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
Alexis Davis (125) vs Viviane Araujo (125)
Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs Yoshinori Horie (145)
Gavin Tucker (145) vs Seungwoo Choi (145)
Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (126)
Gillian Robertson (125) vs Sarah Frota (125)
Erik Koch (170.5) vs Kyle Stewart (170.5)
*Alex Volkanovski (144.5)