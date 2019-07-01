UFC 240: Fight by Fight

MAX HOLLOWAY VS. FRANKIE EDGAR

Holloway and Edgar have been booked to fight for the featherweight title twice before, first at UFC 218 and then again at UFC 222. The first time around, it was Edgar who suffered an injury, leading to Holloway’s rematch with Jose Aldo, and the second time, it was “Blessed” who was sidelined, resulting in Edgar squaring off with Brian Ortega.

Now they’re finally going to share the Octagon together in the main event of this weekend’s return to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The champion enters off his first loss in more than five years, having landed on the wrong side of the cards in his bid to claim the interim lightweight title in an entertaining rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. But when fighting at featherweight, Holloway has been unmatched, rattling off 13 consecutive victories, including twin stoppages of Aldo and a masterful performance against Ortega to close out 2018.

A fixture in the title picture across two divisions for nearly a decade, Edgar rebounded from his loss to Ortega with a polished, professional effort against Cub Swanson last April in Atlantic City. The 37-year-old former lightweight titleholder has gone 8-2 over his last 10 fights dating back to his featherweight debut and looks to become just the seventh fighter in UFC history to hold championship gold in two divisions.