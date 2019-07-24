UFC 240 Embedded: All Episodes

On Episode 2 of UFC 240 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway gets an adrenaline fix at an aerial park and hikes with his team. Featherweight Felicia Spencer visits a farmers market and tries out a new face paint look; opponent Cris Cyborg focuses on her fingernails. Featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar makes the most of summer down the shore with a run on the boardwalk. UFC 240 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, July 27 on Pay-Per-View.