UFC 240: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Pantoja vs Figueiredo

Two proud fighters unwilling to relent any of the momentum they’ve constructed in their recent outings put it all on the line and gave the Edmonton fans a true show.

Pantoja weathered some expert striking from his opponent in the early going as he searched for the takedown, and when he finally acknowledged the takedowns were nowhere to be found, began returning fire of his own. The result was a back-and-forth, anything might happen fireworks display that delighted the patrons astute enough to be already be seated.

Prophetically, Figueiredo had planned this, long before Fight of the Night had been determined.

“I told him at the weigh-ins, ‘Let’s go have Fight of the Night. Let’s have a real fight for the fans.’ I fight for the fans. I want them to enjoy flyweight fights. He is a tough fighter. I wanted to have fun and beat him. That’s what I did.”

Mission accomplished.