UFC 240: All Episodes

Fight week is underway in Edmonton, and if you've missed any of the behind-the-scenes action, we've got every episode of UFC 240 Embedded released (so far) collected right here for you.
On Episode 1 of UFC 240 Embedded, featherweight champion and honorary Canadian Max Holloway lands in Edmonton and gets starstruck at a car show. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar balances work in the gym with family fun. Featherweight contender Felicia Spencer gets her body ready to stay up late and fight legend Cris Cyborg. UFC 240 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, July 27 on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 2 of UFC 240 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway gets an adrenaline fix at an aerial park and hikes with his team. Featherweight Felicia Spencer visits a farmers market and tries out a new face paint look; opponent Cris Cyborg focuses on her fingernails. Featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar makes the most of summer down the shore with a run on the boardwalk. UFC 240 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, July 27 on Pay-Per-View.
On Episode 3 of UFC 240 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway sight-sees in Edmonton, then signs autographs with former champion Cris Cyborg. After a final training session with her team, including young students, Felicia Spencer finds herself on the same connecting flight as former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. UFC 240 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, July 27 on Pay-Per-View.