UFC 239: The View From The North

ALEJANDRO PEREZ VS. SONG YADONG

Bantamweights on the outside of the Top 10 looking in clash in the opening bout of Saturday’s televised preliminary card fights, and a duo that was originally scheduled to fight in March will finally share the cage together.

After splitting his first two appearances in the Octagon, Perez rattled off a seven-fight unbeaten streak, registering wins over Scott Jorgensen, Matthew Lopez and Eddie Wineland. When Song was forced out of their UFC 235 matchup, Perez stayed on the card and squared off with Cody Stamann, dropping a unanimous decision to the Detroit-based grinder.

Just 21 years old, Song will be making his fourth UFC appearance this weekend, taking a major step up in competition. After earning impressive finishes over Bharat Khandare and Felipe Arantes in his first two UFC showings, the Team Alpha Male representative worked his way to a unanimous decision win over Vince Morales last time out.

The 135-pound weight class is brimming with talent at the moment, but also primed for changes throughout the Top 15, so a strong performance from either fighter here could propel them into an even bigger opportunity later this year.

EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN VS. JACK MARSHMAN

One of the top young talents to emerge from the Contender Series over the first two seasons, Edmen Shahbazyan looks to complete his rookie year with a third straight victory when he squares off with durable, dangerous veteran Jack Marshman.

The 21-year-old “Golden Boy” was forced to gut out a split decision win in his promotional debut, but got back to his finishing ways last time out, stopping Charles Byrd in just 38 seconds at UFC 235. The Glendale Fighting Club representative has blistering power and is already looking for his 10th victory after only turning pro in February 2017.

With 31 fights and a 3-3 mark in the Octagon, Wales’ Marchman is easily the most accomplished and experienced opponent Shahbazyan has faced to date. The 29-year-old “Hammer” enters off a split decision win over John Phillips in March and in search of his first two-fight winning streak since rattling off seven straight through his promotional debut.

MARLON VERA VS. NOHELIN HERNANDEZ

It looked for a moment like Vera wasn't going to get to compete at UFC 239, as his highly anticipated bout with "Sugar" Sean O'Malley was called off just a handful of days before International Fight Week kicked off in Las Vegas. But as they often do, the UFC matchmakers found a replacement and now "Chito" will welcome Hernandez to the Octagon for the first time.

A fan favorite throughout his career, Vera has really found his stride of late, entering Saturday's event on a three-fight winning streak. He's shown considerable improvements since joining Team Oyama and continues to make strides with each appearance, delivering one of his best performances yet last time out when he stopped Frankie Saenz in just 85 seconds.

The American Kickboxing Academy product Hernandez is 10-2 as a pro and arrives in the UFC on a four-fight winning streak. He's fought solid competition on the regional circuit and training with the crew in Northern California is a great way to prepare yourself for competing inside the Octagon.

ISMAIL NAURDIEV VS. CHANCE RENCOUNTRE

Welterweights looking to build off impressive showings collide in the second bout of Saturday’s stacked event at T-Mobile Arena as Ismail Naurdiev makes his second trip into the Octagon to face off with Alliance MMA product Chance Rencountre.

After dropping his short-notice debut to underrated welterweight Belal Muhammad last spring, Rencountre rebounded with a swift first-round submission win over Kyle Stewart last time out. The 32-year-old “Black Eagle” has won five of his last six overall, including quickly avenging one of the earlier losses in his career, and he hopes to start a run up the divisional ladder with a strong showing against Naurdiev.

Naurdiev made his promotional debut in February, earning a unanimous decision win over Michel Prazeres in a short notice assignment that came three weeks after he registered a 36-second knockout win. Now the 22-year-old Austrian looks to build upon his impressive showing by extending his winning streak to four at Rencountre’s expense.

JULIA AVILA VS. PANNIE KIANZAD

Bantamweight hopefuls meet in the UFC 239 opener as Julia Avila makes her first foray into the Octagon against Pannie Kianzad.

The recent TUF finalist Kianzad steps in for Melissa Gatto and hopes to make the most of her second chance to compete inside the Octagon after failing to stick following her loss to Macy Chiasson last November. Kianzad rebounded with a good win over Iony Razafiarison and is the kind of experienced fighter to force Avila to be at her best in order to secure a win in her UFC debut.

“The Raging Panda” was seemingly poised for a shot at the Invicta FC bantamweight title before getting inked to a UFC deal. She already owns victories over Marion Reneau and Nicco Montano and arrives in Las Vegas off a second-round stoppage win over well-regarded prospect Alexa Connors.