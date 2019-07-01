UFC 239: The Scorecard

They’re not always going to make the highlight reel. And when we look back at Jon Jones’ career, his split decision win over Thiago Santos will not be looked at as one of his shining moments. But…a win’s a win, and maybe it was a wakeup call for the dominant 205-pound champion, who could have needed that fight to show him that he’s not invincible, and that if a hungry challenger catches him on the right night, he could be leaving the Octagon without his belt. On a night with great performances by Edmen Shahbazyan and Song Yadong that could have earned a spot here, that’s not really an endorsement for Jones, but what I liked about last weekend’s main event is that the great ones find a way to win on a bad night, and that’s just what Jones did.