UFC 239: Fight by Fight

MORE FROM UFC 239: Official Trailer: Undeniable | Join ESPN+ To Watch UFC 239 | Countdown to UFC 239 – Full Episode | Inside the Octagon | TWO G.O.A.T.s

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his move to 205 pounds when he faces Jan Blachowicz in a main card fight this weekend. Rockhold was a stalwart at the top of the middleweight rankings throughout his career but a rigorous weight cut finally convinced him it was time to test himself in a new weight class. Rockhold won’t be giving up much size to anybody at light heavyweight but he will maintain the speed and power that previously made him a UFC champion. As for Blachowicz, the Polish fighter will look to get back on track after his four-fight win streak was snapped in his most recent outing against Thiago Santos. Even with that defeat, Blachowicz has been better than ever in his most recent fights, and getting a win over Rockhold would be the perfect way to climb back into title contention in the light heavyweight division.